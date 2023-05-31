Poor eating habits in college students leading to future health issues according to one new study

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study from the University of British Columbia, otherwise known as UBC, is showing that poor eating habits in college students can contribute to a variety of future health issues.

While fast food may be what many college students go for, some also try to work healthy options in...

ECU student and athlete, Marleo Neolien, says “For lunch I probably get some greens or a protein bar and another protein shake. then for dinner, I usually get chipotle or subway sandwich.”

Dominick Artieri and Javier Limon, other students at ECU, are also prioritizing a healthy diet.

Artieri says, “One salad at least a day and normally grilled chicken once a day.”

“Lunch typically changes. If I’m in the student center, it’s good ole panda express, orange chicken hits the spot or canes,” says Limon.

Eating healthy often times requires thinking ahead... however, that grab and go meal at fast-food chains is contributing to UBC’s study showing that poor eating habits of college students can contribute to future health issues such as obesity, respiratory illnesses, and depression.

“There’s times where I’ve let it slack, and I’ve definitely felt it and it’s taken a toll on my body before,” Limon told WITN.

The study says diets of high-sugar or high-calorie foods can become a long-term health issue if not addressed sooner rather than later which is why it’s important to prioritize healthy eating, even while facing the stress and anxiety college students do Limon says.

“Especially with how busy you get during college. It’s easy to lose track and slip on that and just decide to go get some Bojangles but keeping track of that is important.”

Not only to prevent possible future health issues but also to benefit from eating healthy now.

Neolien says, “It’s very important because if you don’t eat healthy, it’s not going to translate on the field.”

“I feel like to really give it your all at studying and school, I feel like you do need an important diet,” says Artieri.

Almost 12,000 medical students from 31 universities in China participated in the study aiming to determine the association between those eating behaviors, obesity and various diseases.

