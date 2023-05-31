Police find man dead in home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a Rocky Mount home.

Police say they went to a home on Cypress Street after someone asked them to check on a person there.

According to police, when they got to the home they found a 57-year-old man dead inside. Police said the man had visible injuries and are now investigating the man’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information about this death to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

