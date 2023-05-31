NCDMV announces Saturday hours at some Driver’s License offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Starting this weekend, NCDMV says that 16 of their driver’s license offices across the state will be op for business on Saturday for what officials said they believe will be a busy summer season.

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

DMV officials say that services will be provided on Saturdays from June 3 through Aug. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon at select offices.

In Eastern North Carolina the Greenville, Jacksonville, and Wilmington offices are the only three locations offering Saturday hours this summer.

Goodwin says he ultimately intends to expand Saturday office hours beyond peak season and at more locations statewide as staffing levels improve.

