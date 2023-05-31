Advertise With Us
Lenoir County woman found unresponsive in car is behind bars

Manning is charged with multiple drug related offenses after being found in her car Sunday.
Manning is charged with multiple drug related offenses after being found in her car Sunday.(Lenoir County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail after emergency services and law enforcement found her unresponsive in her car with drugs Sunday.

Tammy Manning is in the Lenoir County Magistrates Office charged with multiple drug offenses.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she was found on Tick Bite Road with medical personnel providing care to her.

After searching her vehicle, the deputies found 28 Oxycodone pills, cocaine, meth, and drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

Manning is charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for keep/sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held on a secured bond for the charges.

