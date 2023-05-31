Lenoir County inmate dies; state requested to investigate

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s department is investigating the death of an inmate Tuesday.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Department says 38-year-old Christopher Tyndall was found unresponsive in the county jail.

The Pink Hill native was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care where he passed away.

The sheriff’s office has requested the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate his death.

WITN is working to get more information about Tyndall.

