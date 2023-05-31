Jacksonville man gets 24 years for producing child porn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next 24 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said William Strawn was sentenced today in Raleigh after pleading guilty in January.

The feds say an undercover FBI agent began communicating online with a man who sent them multiple videos showing him sexually abusing a child.

After getting an emergency court order, agents raided Strawn’s Jacksonville home and arrested him.

Strawn admitted to authorities he received child porn that showed children between 5 and 10 years old, and that he committed sexual acts with a child.

In addition to the prison sentence, the 30-year-old Strawn will be on supervised release for 20 years.

