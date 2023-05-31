ENC man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for child pornography

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An ENC man was sentenced today to 7 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release on charges of receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The sentence came after Brian Corp, 59, of Elizabeth City plead guilty to receiving child pornography in January.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, court documents show that investigators were tipped off to Corp after he used his phone to upload files containing child sexual abuse material in March of 2021.

Investigators said a search of Corp’s electronic devices led them to find over 5500 files of child sexual abuse material, including images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of toddlers that had been collected by Corp for over 10 years.

Investigators say that Corp attempted to flee the area while he was on pre-trial release, but was captured in Virginia and brought back.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.