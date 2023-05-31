ENC gang member sentenced to federal prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A gang member who police say shot at a vehicle with a stolen gun has been sentenced to serve federal prison time.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that 26-year-old Sir Calvin Johnson of Goldsboro had been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after he plead guilty in February to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 23, 2022, Johnson stole a 9mm handgun from a friend, and the theft was captured on camera.

Police said that when the friend found out that the gun had been stolen, they went looking for Johnson. When the friend found Johnson and confronted him about the gun, Johnson fired the gun and hit the friend’s car.

When police responded to the shots, Johnson was arrested and the firearm was recovered.

Johnson was on federal supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon when he was arrested.

According to police, Johnson is a member of the “Blood” gang. Johnson has a prior state conviction for a firearm by a felon charge in 2017 and a federal conviction for a firearm by a felon charge in 2019.

“Senseless gun violence in Eastern North Carolina is claiming too many young lives,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “We are partnering with ATF and local law enforcement to get illegal guns off the streets and putting those who drive violence behind bars. This Blood gang member stole a gun and recklessly fired at the victim’s car before being arrested. The Goldsboro Police Department should be credited for their swift action in this case to keep the community safe, and their commitment to our ongoing partnership.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.