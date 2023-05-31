Emerald Isle police officer resigns after DWI arrest

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Emerald Isle police officer has resigned after he was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend for DWI.

The Highway Patrol said Officer Ethan Born was involved in a minor crash Sunday evening at the intersection of U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business in Maysville.

Trooper Rico Stephens said Born’s motorcycle went off the road and struck an embankment. The officer refused to take a breathalyzer test and was charged with driving while impaired, Stephens said.

Born has been a police officer with Emerald Isle since 2019.

The town said Born, who was a master patrol officer, resigned on Sunday.

