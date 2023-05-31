Edgecombe County man charged with dealing drugs

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that deputies say lasted several months.

Deputies say that James Jordan of Conetoe was arrested after they raided his home Tuesday and found various drugs. They said the raid was the result of a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the Conetoe and Princeville areas.

According to deputies, Jordan and another man were at the home when they arrived and both men were arrested, the second man was later released.

Deputies said they found heroin, crack, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, fentanyl pills, and a firearm. Deputies said they also found over 1400 fentanyl pills in Jordan’s car.

Deputies charged Jordan with three counts of selling or delivering cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell to manufacture or sell cocaine, two counts of selling or delivering cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, trafficking in heroin by possession, and trafficking heroin by transportation.

Jordan was given a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they seized drugs and a firearm when they raided James Jordan's house. (Edgecombe County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.