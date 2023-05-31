Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Edgecombe County man charged with dealing drugs

James Jordan
James Jordan(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that deputies say lasted several months.

Deputies say that James Jordan of Conetoe was arrested after they raided his home Tuesday and found various drugs. They said the raid was the result of a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the Conetoe and Princeville areas.

According to deputies, Jordan and another man were at the home when they arrived and both men were arrested, the second man was later released.

Deputies said they found heroin, crack, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, fentanyl pills, and a firearm. Deputies said they also found over 1400 fentanyl pills in Jordan’s car.

Deputies charged Jordan with three counts of selling or delivering cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell to manufacture or sell cocaine, two counts of selling or delivering cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, trafficking in heroin by possession, and trafficking heroin by transportation.

Jordan was given a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they seized drugs and a firearm when they raided James Jordan's house.
Deputies say they seized drugs and a firearm when they raided James Jordan's house.(Edgecombe County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Chentelle Legendre
Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas

Latest News

Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School
Aulander police chief resigns months into new role
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More of the Same to End the Week