District 79 Democrats demand Kidwell’s resignation after “Church of Satan” comments

Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic parties across NC House District 79 are demanding the resignation of that district’s representative for comments he made during a House debate earlier this month.

County Democratic Party Executive Committees in Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, and Pamlico Counties say they have sent a joint resolution demanding that District 79 Representative Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort County, step down from his House seat immediately.

Kidwell, who is currently in his third term in the North Carolina House of Representatives, was recently forced to step down as Deputy Whip by House Republican Leadership after he suggested that Representative Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus County, was affiliated with the “Church of Satan.”

Kidwell made the comments on the House floor after Staton-Williams shared her personal account of receiving an abortion as a part of reproductive healthcare during the debate over the override of Governor Cooper’s Veto earlier this month.

“Rep. Kidwell’s recent behavior and statements do not reflect the core values of our district and it is time for him to step down. Our community demands a representative who upholds integrity, respect, and the principles we hold dear. He is unfit to serve,” said Dare County Democratic Party Chair Susan Sawin.

Copies of the resolution are being sent to Kidwell, the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, and all members of the House of Representatives.

