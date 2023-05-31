Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity hosts first Duck Derby to raise money

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend, one organization here in the east is hosting a unique event to raise money.

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is hosting its inagural Duck Derby Saturday at the Jacksonville Commons.

They stopped by ENC at Three to share more on the event with Ellie Davis.

Rubber ducks are up for “adoption” for a donation of $5 for a single duck. The organization is offering packages of 5, 12 and 24 ducks at different price points. You can adopt your ducks online, via mail or in-person on race day.

Development Director Michelle Marion says they’ve had about 900 ducks adopted, with a goal of 5,000 adopted total.

The first place winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000, while second and third place will get $500 and $250 respectively.

Saturday’s derby is set for noon. You do not need to attend in order to win.

