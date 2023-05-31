Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Inappropriate contact between a high school student and a school system employee is being investigated in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer supervisor was notified by school officials on Thursday.

A news release said the contact happened between a South Lenoir High School student and an adult interventionist with the school system.

Deputies say they have asked that the North Carolina Crime Lab help them in the processing of digital evidence in the case, while the school system employee is no longer working for them.

An interventionist is a school system employee who works with students to eliminate disruptive and negative behaviors.

Deputies say more information will be released “at the end of the investigation.”

