Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School

South Lenoir High School
South Lenoir High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Inappropriate contact between a high school student and a school system employee is being investigated in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer supervisor was notified by school officials on Thursday.

A news release said the contact happened between a South Lenoir High School student and an adult interventionist with the school system.

Deputies say they have asked that the North Carolina Crime Lab help them in the processing of digital evidence in the case, while the school system employee is no longer working for them.

An interventionist is a school system employee who works with students to eliminate disruptive and negative behaviors.

Deputies say more information will be released “at the end of the investigation.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Chentelle Legendre
Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail

Latest News

Saturday hours at some Driver's License offices this weekend for the summer.
NCDMV announces Saturday hours at some Driver’s License offices
S.r Calvin Johnson
ENC gang member sentenced to federal prison
Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a man in a Cypress Street home.
Police find man dead in home
Lenoir County woman found unresponsive in car is behind bars