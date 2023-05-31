Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Elijah Hagans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For five-year-old Elijah, the end of 2022 was a rough one, spending the holidays confined to his hospital bed at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Thanks to your donations, that’s no longer the case.

In October Elijah was hospitalized after showing signs of fever, fatigue, and dehydration.

“I realized; he couldn’t breathe. it was like he was breathing more with his ribs and i said baby can you breathe? and he told me no” Charneka Shaw, Elijah’s mom said.

Shaw says doctors admitted Elijah to the PICU after being diagnosed with RSV.

After running an x-ray doctors figured out that Elijah had double pneumonia and once it was determined that he was critically sick, breathing on his own was no longer a viable option.

“He ended up on a ventilator for 10 days, on that tenth day they came and talked to us and said that the ventilator was doing more harm than good, and they wanted to put him on the EMCO machine. Well, that lasted for twelve days and that ended up lasting for 11 days” Shaw said.

It wasn’t easy for either parent, there by his side, holding Elijah’s hand every step of the way.

“Seeing him laying there asking for us to help him and knowing that we couldn’t really, we did the best we could bringing him to the PICU to the hospital to get treatment, just watching him breathe differently, and it was just a different touch” John Hagans, Elijah’s dad said.

Elijah’s parents say the doctors were as transparent with them as possible about their son’s condition.

“They did promise us that they would do everything that they could, and they did. they explained to us that it was going to be a roller coaster, that things would get worse before it gets better that is the process of pneumonia and I was just in disbelief” Shaw said.

During his 48-day stay at the hospital, Elijah missed a few holidays, and even his 5th birthday, but doctors and nurses did their best to make up for it.

“They did trick or treating for him, and they took him all around the PICU department in a wagon, and they gave him candy, and then on that same night they celebrated his birthday by buying him monster trucks, a lot of little gifts.”

Just in time for Christmas, Elijah was released from the hospital and able to go home for the first time in over a month.

“Just seeing him joyful and active again and playing it is a good feeling, it’s amazing,” John said.

“It’s a miracle,” Charneka said.

However, the Hagan’s say that it wasn’t an easy transition bringing Elijah home from the hospital.

“I was scared to sleep, and I didn’t even want him to do anything alone because he had to learn to walk again. And he was on a lot of medication too, so weening him off of those strong medications were very intense, he was going through a lot of withdraws.”

Thanks to your donations, Elijah’s parents say he’s been in physical therapy, after needing to learn to walk again.

Not only is he walking, but he’s also running, making friends, and able to enjoy his life once again.

“They are awesome without them I would have lost a lot of faith it was so many nurses and if I could call them all out I would. they helped us along the way, they encouraged us a lot even when they didn’t think things were going well, and a lot of times, things were going well” The Hagans said.

Elijah and his parents now more than ever are focusing on their family, not forgetting what happened, but working to cherish every day, together.

Thanks to your donations, kids just like Elijah are able to receive the life-saving care they need and get back to enjoying the childhood they were at risk of missing out on.

