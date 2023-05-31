Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Cherry Point welcomes two new fighter jets today

(Colton Molesky)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine Corps military base here in the east is welcoming new equipment.

The Marine Fighter Attack Squadron and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing will receive its first two F-35B Lightning ll Jets today at 2 p.m. at Cherry Point.

The arrival of the aircraft marks the beginning of F-35 deliveries to Cherry Point, continuing 2nd MAW’s operational transition from legacy fixed-wing tactical aircrafts to the F-35.

The aircraft is designed to meet an advanced threat while improving lethality, survivability, and supportability.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
Chentelle Legendre
Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail

Latest News

NCEL 05-30-2023
NCEL 05-30-2023
Traffic stop ends in arrest and drug charges
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Grifton town hall
Residents concerned about past experience of new Grifton City Manager