Aulander police chief resigns months into new role

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A town here in the east has lost a police chief that was hired just under three months ago.

Jeremy Roberts is stepping down from his role as Aulander police chief, according to officials.

Roberts originally came out of retirement to be sworn in as Aulander’s chief on March 1.

Several weeks before Roberts took the leadership position, the police department suddenly lost former chief Jimmy Barmer, and six other part-time officers while investigating a double stabbing that killed 80-year-old Lan Rawls and almost killed her caregiver, Rochelle Harrell.

WITN is expecting to get more information soon.

Eddie Hoggard will serve as the department’s interim police chief.

