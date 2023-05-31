Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor’s representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas
Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Chentelle Legendre
Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail

Latest News

Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Colony of bees safely removed from gas station
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first Duck Derby this weekend.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity hosts first Duck Derby to raise money
Surveillance video captures the moment a dog saves his younger brother from a coyote attack....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week