Zach’s First Alert Forecast: A Few Less Showers Expected the Rest of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another day, another round of afternoon showers. Areas that were drier yesterday saw rain today and areas that were wet yesterday were frier today.

The showers for the rest of the week will be more isolated each day with most areas running 30% or less on rain chances. Most showers won’t last long or put down a lot of rain. Highs stay in the 70s and 80s heading into the weekend. Shower chances look a little lower for the weekend, but still can’t rule them out. With more sunshine and less rain, highs should get into the 80s more consistently until a brief front late Sunday. Overnight temperatures could briefly drop into the 50s for Monday morning.

Next week looks interesting but very low confidence in what our pattern will look like. There’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that’ll pass through Florida and into the Atlantic over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives a 20% chance of development over the next week. Too early to tell if it’ll impact us but right now, doesn’t look like a big deal. Another low from the north could bring a front mid-week to raise our rain chances once again.

