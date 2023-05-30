Advertise With Us
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges

The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -A Windsor man is behind bars on drug trafficking and gun charges after an investigation by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Windsor police.

The sheriff’s office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up a trafficking amount of cocaine and Oxycodone, a felony amount of marijuana, three firearms, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Williams faces numerous charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances, trafficking cocaine and opium, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams is in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

