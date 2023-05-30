Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -A Windsor man is behind bars on drug trafficking and gun charges after an investigation by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Windsor police.

The sheriff’s office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up a trafficking amount of cocaine and Oxycodone, a felony amount of marijuana, three firearms, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Williams faces numerous charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances, trafficking cocaine and opium, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams is in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.