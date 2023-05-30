Vanceboro police looking for missing woman

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement here in the east is asking the public to help them find a missing woman.

Vanceboro Police Department says they are looking for 60-year-old Michelle Aultman.

Aultman was last seen leaving her residence in Vanceboro in a black 2006 GMC Envoy, according to officers.

Officials say Aultman is 5′3, blue eyes, and blonde hair.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the police department at 252-244-0440 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.