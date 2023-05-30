Traffic stop ends in arrest and drug charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County traffic stop ended with one man arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, James Boone was pulled over on May 26th for a problem with his registration.

Deputies say that Boones gave them permission to search his car and that they found methamphetamine as well as other drugs and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also said that Boone had an outstanding warrant for his arrest as well.

Boone was taken to the Lenoir County jail where he was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boone received a secured bond for the warrant and new charges

