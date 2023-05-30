Sports Spotlight: West Carteret’s Collins has danced over the bar to become state champion high jumper

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret junior Tyler Collins is the daughter, and now sister, of Furman University basketball players. Height and bounce is in her genes. The heart is all hers.

West Carteret junior Tyler Collins high jumping career started with her 8th grade season canceled by COVID and her freshman season canceled by injury.

“Tore a muscle off the bone on her hip,” says West Carteret head track and field coach Marshall Windsor, “Her first day of practice.”

“Avulsion fracture,” says West Carteret junior Tyler Collins, “It was very bad. It took six months to recover.”

Tyler didn’t really start high jumping until her sophomore season but she already had the steps down.

“I was a competitive dancer. I traveled to New York, Boston, and everywhere,” says Collins, “It was like seven days a week. Like contemporary, jazz, lyrical, hip hop all of it. I always could kind of jump high.”

“She had the ability to get in the air,” says Windsor, “Then it was just a matter of she listens, she does what I ask her to do. She has the natural ability to do it.”

Tyler danced over the bar to indoor and outdoor high jump state titles her sophomore season. She claimed the indoor state championship this winter.

“It’s not so much about winning for me,” Tyler says, “It’s about getting to the next step, to the next level, the next height.”

Collins was the New Balance Nationals indoor runner-up this year.

“It was pretty nerveracking. It is the first meet I have ever been to without my coach,” says Collins, “Usually during a meet I will ask my coach do I need to move forward, what do I need to do, what have I done wrong.”

Experience that vaulted Tyler into the outdoor season, where Collins broke her own school record at the first meet.

“I jumped 5′11′' which I was super excited about,” Tyler says, “Everybody just started clapping on their own. It was so cool everyone was surrounding me and cheering for me.”

But again injuries cost her time in her event. She says she rolled her ankle and it took a few months to get back good again. She was able to make it back for the big meets.

“The last two meets regional and states were probably the most competition I have ever had,” says Tyler.

“Twice this spring she was down to her last jump of not winning the meet,” says Windsor.

At both the outdoor regional championship and the state championship she cleared her final try and then came home with gold.

“It was a lot of pressure on me but you just have to learn to create that confidence,” says Collins, “It is all in your mind. And if you are confident you can clear it.”

Tyler and her 4 X 400 meter relay team also won gold at the state 3A meet. They are training to compete at New Balance Nationals outdoor championships in a few weeks in Pennsylvania.

Collins will compete in the high jump there as well.

