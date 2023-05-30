Scotland Neck police say a shooting Monday night could be connected to others

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says a Monday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital could be connected to other shootings that happened in the area.

Scotland Neck Police Department say they believe a Monday night shooting is connected to at least four other shootings in the past week.

WITN is told moments after finding a man shot in the thigh area in the 500 block of East 8th Street, there was a second shooting that caused property damage to a home on West 12th Street.

Officers say the victim was taken to ECU Health Edgecombe for treatment, where his condition is unknown.

Police are actively investigating Monday’s shooting as well as the previous four shootings.

The police department has reached out to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina ALE for help, according to officials.

