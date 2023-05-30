Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Scotland Neck police say a shooting Monday night could be connected to others

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says a Monday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital could be connected to other shootings that happened in the area.

Scotland Neck Police Department say they believe a Monday night shooting is connected to at least four other shootings in the past week.

WITN is told moments after finding a man shot in the thigh area in the 500 block of East 8th Street, there was a second shooting that caused property damage to a home on West 12th Street.

Officers say the victim was taken to ECU Health Edgecombe for treatment, where his condition is unknown.

Police are actively investigating Monday’s shooting as well as the previous four shootings.

The police department has reached out to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina ALE for help, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Parker Joyner
Pitt County animal shelter reading program returns
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the police department at 252-244-0440...
Vanceboro police looking for missing woman
Kids from Pitt County read to dogs at the animal shelter to lower stress levels and improve...
Pitt County animal shelter reading program returns