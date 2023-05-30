Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered clouds with an isolated shower or two

Toasty and humid conditions over the next few days
WITN 1st Alert Forecast 05/30/23
By Russell James
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The presence of the low pressure system that was the cause of the rain over the past two days will continue to keep a few showers in the forecast through the end of the week.

The showers we see will be isolated each day with most areas running 30% or less on rain chances. Any showers than do form may produce locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Highs today will reach the mid 70s Tuesday with winds blowing in out of the northeast at 7 to 12 mph. This pattern will be on repeat for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 by Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity is back and will generally stick around as we move closer to the summer season. Overnight lows over the next several nights will hover in the low to mid 60s, allowing the humid air to linger. We are still about a month away from the peak of summer time humidity.

Dry weather finally returns to the East on Friday before another round of rain approaches from the southeast. Yes, we have another chance of rain set of the weekend. For now, chances are low with Saturday featuring a 20% chance. Highs will go from the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday to the upper 70s by Sunday.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

