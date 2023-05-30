Pitt County animal shelter reading program returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special program is returning to help both children and pets in need Tuesday.

The pitt county animal services shelter buddies reading program begins today.

The free reading program helps foster reading proficiency in children while socializing dogs waiting for adoption.

The program is open to children ages 6 to 15. Sessions take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the shelter located at 4550 County Home Road.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.