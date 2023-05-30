Advertise With Us
Pitt County animal shelter reading program returns

Kids from Pitt County read to dogs at the animal shelter to lower stress levels and improve...
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special program is returning to help both children and pets in need Tuesday.

The pitt county animal services shelter buddies reading program begins today.

The free reading program helps foster reading proficiency in children while socializing dogs waiting for adoption.

The program is open to children ages 6 to 15. Sessions take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the shelter located at 4550 County Home Road.

