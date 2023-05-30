Onslow County home is ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning house Tuesday fire takes a family’s home outside of Jacksonville.

Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department says around 2:15 this morning, the crew was called to a home fire at 159 Forrest Bluff Drive.

Crew members say a family of five lived at the home, however, only three were inside when the flames sparked.

All those inside the home were able to get out safely, but the house is “a total loss,” according to officials.

Rhodestown Fire Chief says the home is still standing, but fire damage inside the home makes it unliveable.

WITN is told Fire Marshal, Jeremy Foster is at the scene investigating the cause of the fire this morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.