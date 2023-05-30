Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Onslow County home is ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to the home off Forrest...
Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to the home off Forrest Bluff Drive.(Rhodestown Fire Chief)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning house Tuesday fire takes a family’s home outside of Jacksonville.

Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department says around 2:15 this morning, the crew was called to a home fire at 159 Forrest Bluff Drive.

Crew members say a family of five lived at the home, however, only three were inside when the flames sparked.

All those inside the home were able to get out safely, but the house is “a total loss,” according to officials.

Rhodestown Fire Chief says the home is still standing, but fire damage inside the home makes it unliveable.

WITN is told Fire Marshal, Jeremy Foster is at the scene investigating the cause of the fire this morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville teen girl shot multiple times in Holiday City Mobile Home Park
Scotland Neck police say shooting Monday night could be connected to others
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Parker Joyner