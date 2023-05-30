North Pitt’s Crumble signs with FCS North Carolina A&T football

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt multi-sport athlete Devin Crumble celebrated his signing with North Carolina A&T Tuesday morning at the high school. Crumble is going to play running back for the NCAA division one FCS program. He was 1,000 point basketball scorer for the Panthers. He played quarterback and running back while in high school. For Devin, it’s a dream come true to play division-I college football.

“I’m just blessed to receive this opportunity. I’m happy to go. I’m ready to get down there and see what the work is,” says North Pitt senior Devin Crumble, “Great college, HBCU, great experience. Just looking for somewhere to be able to work and deserve an opportunity for a spot.”

Crumble ran for about 636 yards last season for the Panthers with 6 touchdowns. He also threw for 436 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

