Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

North Pitt’s Crumble signs with FCS North Carolina A&T football

Devin plans to play running back in college
North Pitt's Devin Crumble signs with NC A&T to play FCS Football
North Pitt's Devin Crumble signs with NC A&T to play FCS Football(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt multi-sport athlete Devin Crumble celebrated his signing with North Carolina A&T Tuesday morning at the high school. Crumble is going to play running back for the NCAA division one FCS program. He was 1,000 point basketball scorer for the Panthers. He played quarterback and running back while in high school. For Devin, it’s a dream come true to play division-I college football.

“I’m just blessed to receive this opportunity. I’m happy to go. I’m ready to get down there and see what the work is,” says North Pitt senior Devin Crumble, “Great college, HBCU, great experience. Just looking for somewhere to be able to work and deserve an opportunity for a spot.”

Crumble ran for about 636 yards last season for the Panthers with 6 touchdowns. He also threw for 436 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

Sports Spotlight West Carteret junior high jumper Tyler Collins
Sports Spotlight: West Carteret’s Collins has danced over the bar to become state champion high jumper
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts guard Gabe Vincent (2) three-point shot during the...
Former Northside-Pinetown star Bam Adebayo headed to NBA Finals win Miami Heat
Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal...
Greenville native Paul wins opener at the French Open
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage
ECU baseball starting pitcher Yesavage invited to USA Baseball National Collegiate team