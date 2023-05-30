Advertise With Us
Newborn chimp makes his debut at the North Carolina Zoo

The chimpanzee was born on May 21st.
The chimpanzee was born on May 21st.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a proud addition to the chimpanzee family at the North Carolina Zoo.

Gigi gave birth to her son on May 21, the first male born since 2019 and the sixth overall chimp born since 2010.

The zoo reports that Gigi gave birth to her baby in full view of zoo guests. Her supervisor said that this was in “true Gigi fashion”.

They add the baby appears healthy, active, and nursing while being held by his mother.

“Gigi as a mom, has been doing great so far. She’s been holding the baby very close, and the baby has had a firm grip. The rest of her troop has been interested, especially our three-year-old Asha. Gigi has had some great mom role models, including her mom Gari, so we’re excited to see Gigi raise her own,” said Zookeeper Kristy Russell.

This new baby makes the sixteenth overall chimpanzee in the zoo in Asheboro.

