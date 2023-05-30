Advertise With Us
NCHSAA announces state times and locations for girls soccer, baseball and softball finals

State Finals are Friday and Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA announced the state finals times and locations for girls soccer, baseball and softball on Tuesday.

We have a few WITN area teams still playing.

State Baseball best-of-three series

3A Championship:  1 J.H. Rose vs 3 West Henderson

Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington

Game 1:    June 2nd - 8:00 PM J.H. Rose - Home Team

Game 2:    June 3rd - 2:00 PM West Henderson - Home Team

Game 3:    June 3rd - 8:00 PM** J.H. Rose - Home Team

State softball best-of-three series

1A Championship: 4 North Duplin vs 11 Union Academy

Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University

Game 1: June 2 - 7:00 PM North Duplin - Home Team

Game 2: June 3 - 11:00 AM Union Academy - Home Team

Game 3: June 3 - 2:00 PM* North Duplin - Home Team

The NCHSAA State Championships will be played June 2-3 at the UNCG Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

State girls soccer regional finals are Tuesday night

3A East Regional Final:  #2 Jacksonville at #1 Eastern Alamance

3A West Regional Final: #2 West Henderson at #1 South Point

Winners will play in the 3A Championship Game June 3rd at 11:00 a.m.

