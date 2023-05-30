NCHSAA announces state times and locations for girls soccer, baseball and softball finals
State Finals are Friday and Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA announced the state finals times and locations for girls soccer, baseball and softball on Tuesday.
We have a few WITN area teams still playing.
State Baseball best-of-three series
3A Championship: 1 J.H. Rose vs 3 West Henderson
Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington
Game 1: June 2nd - 8:00 PM J.H. Rose - Home Team
Game 2: June 3rd - 2:00 PM West Henderson - Home Team
Game 3: June 3rd - 8:00 PM** J.H. Rose - Home Team
State softball best-of-three series
1A Championship: 4 North Duplin vs 11 Union Academy
Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University
Game 1: June 2 - 7:00 PM North Duplin - Home Team
Game 2: June 3 - 11:00 AM Union Academy - Home Team
Game 3: June 3 - 2:00 PM* North Duplin - Home Team
The NCHSAA State Championships will be played June 2-3 at the UNCG Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
State girls soccer regional finals are Tuesday night
3A East Regional Final: #2 Jacksonville at #1 Eastern Alamance
3A West Regional Final: #2 West Henderson at #1 South Point
Winners will play in the 3A Championship Game June 3rd at 11:00 a.m.
