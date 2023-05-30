Mother of fallen servicemember talks at Jacksonville service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The annual Memorial Day observance in Jacksonville was hosted by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter 642.

The event took place at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetary where people gathered and remembered those who died in service to the country.

A bell rang after different members of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter recited the names.

Retired Marine Corps Brigadier General Kevin Stewart was the guest speaker.

A mother of a fallen servicemember spoke to people who have had the same experience.

Yvette Davis said, “You are not alone, and you have someone with you. So, there’s a voice if you need help just pick up the phone and call someone, someone you trust because once you are gone you only leave memories.”

If you are interested in viewing the ceremony the City of Jacksonville recorded it and is available on their YouTube channel.

