Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston woman jumping and screaming after Cash 5 jackpot win

Aurelia Heiple with her Cash 5 jackpot win.
Aurelia Heiple with her Cash 5 jackpot win.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County woman celebrated a big win from a Cash 5 jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery reports that Aurelia Heiple broke out in a major celebration when she was the winner of the $216,817 Cash 5 jackpot.

She bought her $1 Quick Pick ticket from Murphy Express on West Vernon Avenue in Kinston. When she came back to check the ticket, she got the news and celebrated.

“I was screaming and jumping,” Heiple laughed. “I didn’t know I could move like that.”

She took home $154,482.

Heiple plans to use her winnings to buy a car and do some investing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

The fire began on April 19th.
Croatan forest fire now 95% contained
Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville teen girl shot multiple times in Holiday City Mobile Home Park
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered clouds with an isolated shower or two
Scotland Neck police say shooting Monday night could be connected to others