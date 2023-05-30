Jacksonville teen girl shot multiple times in Holiday City Mobile Home Park

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina say they found a teenage girl with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Police Department says a 14-year-old girl was taken to the Naval Hospital on Camp Lejune with serious injuries Sunday evening.

The teen was found inside a Holiday City Mobile Home Park residence at 612 Terry Lane around 7:50 p.m. with serval gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact this police department at 910-938-6440.

