Jacksonville teen girl shot multiple times in Holiday City Mobile Home Park

Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina say they found a teenage girl with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Police Department says a 14-year-old girl was taken to the Naval Hospital on Camp Lejune with serious injuries Sunday evening.

The teen was found inside a Holiday City Mobile Home Park residence at 612 Terry Lane around 7:50 p.m. with serval gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact this police department at 910-938-6440.

