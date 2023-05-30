Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville native Paul wins opener at the French Open

Paul will play next match on Thursday
Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal...
Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native Tommy Paul took his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday winning in straight sets over Switzerland’s Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-3, 6-2, and 6-4.

He was 5 for 11 on break points as he put together a strong start.

Paul is the 16th seed for the major clay tournament at Roland Garros.

The J.H. Rose alum will face Nicholas Jarry in the next round on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts guard Gabe Vincent (2) three-point shot during the...
Former Northside-Pinetown star Bam Adebayo headed to NBA Finals win Miami Heat
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage
ECU baseball starting pitcher Yesavage invited to USA Baseball National Collegiate team
NCHSAA announces state times and locations for girls soccer, baseball and softball finals
ECU basball selected to Virginia regional
ECU baseball to play at Virginia in NCAA regional tournament