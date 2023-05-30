Greenville native Paul wins opener at the French Open

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native Tommy Paul took his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday winning in straight sets over Switzerland’s Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-3, 6-2, and 6-4.

He was 5 for 11 on break points as he put together a strong start.

Paul is the 16th seed for the major clay tournament at Roland Garros.

The J.H. Rose alum will face Nicholas Jarry in the next round on Thursday.

