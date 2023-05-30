Former Northside-Pinetown star Bam Adebayo headed to NBA Finals win Miami Heat

BOSTON (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin gave Miami 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to help the Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback.

The Heat recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

They will face the Western Conference champion Nuggets. Game 1 is in Denver on Thursday night. Miami is the first No. 8 seed to play for a championship since the 1999 New York Knicks.

Top-seeded Denver has been waiting since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22. Game 6 hero Derrick White scored 18 for Boston.

