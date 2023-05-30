Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Fayetteville man is facing a half-dozen drug charges after being arrested Friday at a police checkpoint.

Kinston police were conducting the checkpoint on Airport Road.

After conducting a probable cause search, officers found marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC vape pens, THC wax, and cash.

Robert Etheridge, 49, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.