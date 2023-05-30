Advertise With Us
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas

Tyler Collier
Tyler Collier(State of Texas)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man who was wanted on charges involving child sex crimes has been captured in Texas.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they were first called about someone sexually assaulting a child on May 6th.

After completing their investigation, deputies say that they charged 21-year-old Tyler Collier of Greenville with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and obtained warrants for his arrest on May 18th.

According to deputies, Collier was arrested in Abilene, Texas on May 25th by the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

Collier is being held in Texas awaiting extradition back to Pitt County.

