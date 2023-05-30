Advertise With Us
ECU baseball starting pitcher Yesavage invited to USA Baseball National Collegiate team

One of the top 56 non-draft eligible college players
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Trey Yesavage has been selected as a 2023 Collegiate National Team roster invitee. USA Baseball made the announcement Tuesday. He is one of the top 56 non-draft-eligible college players invited to training camp. They will play a four-game intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-28 in Cary.

The top 26 players from the scrimmage will represent Team USA in a series of games with Chinese Taipei and Japan June 30-July 12th.

Yesavage has had a great sophomore season. The Pirates Friday starting pitcher most of the spring went 6-1 with a 2.80 earned run average. He’s struck out 98 batters to 21 walks in 70.2 innings of work.

Yesavage made first-team All-American Athletic Conference. He becomes the seventh ECU player to receive an invitation to the Collegiate National Team roster. The others are Pat Watkins (1992), Jake Agnos (2018), Bryant Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019), Carson Whisenhunt (2021) and Zach Agnos (2022).

ECU head coach Cliff Godwin has been the third base and hitting coach for the Collegiate National Team in 2018 and 2022.

