DO YOU KNOW US? Onslow County sheriff seeks help to identify suspected thieves

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men they say are responsible for stealing multiple things.

Deputies say on May 26, they were called to the Rocky Run Road area after someone said that two men were stealing things.

According to deputies the men were caught on camera. One was wearing a red hoodie with a hat and blue jeans; the other was wearing a gray zip-up sweater with a highlighter green shirt underneath and khaki pants.

If anyone can identify either of these men, please contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

