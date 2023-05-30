DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say there could be more victims in a scam where someone is impersonating an employee of a utility company.

Beaufort County deputies are looking for Jason Schutt, of Washington,

The 49-year-old is wanted for three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Deputies say the man has been approaching people asking for money and saying he worked for Tidewater Energy.

They say their investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

If you believe you have been a victim of Schutt, you should call your local law enforcement agency.

If you know the whereabouts of the man, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

