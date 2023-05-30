Advertise With Us
Croatan forest fire now 95% contained

The fire began on April 19th.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The fire still burning in the Croatan National Forest is almost completely contained.

The U.S. Forest Service says containment for the Great Lakes Fire is now 95%.

The fire has been burning since April 19th and foresters believe it was started by people, either accidentally or on purpose.

The size of the fire remains at 32,156 acres.

