Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail

Chentelle Legendre
Chentelle Legendre(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find out exactly why an inmate at the Onslow County jail died.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says Chentelle Legendre was booked into the jail around 3:00 a.m. on May 17th, and at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were summoned for a cardiac arrest. Despite efforts, Legendre passed away.

The 52-year-old Jacksonville woman had been arrested on multiple drug charges, including three felony possession counts.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to the home off Forrest...
Onslow County home is ‘total loss’ after overnight fire