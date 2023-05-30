Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find out exactly why an inmate at the Onslow County jail died.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says Chentelle Legendre was booked into the jail around 3:00 a.m. on May 17th, and at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were summoned for a cardiac arrest. Despite efforts, Legendre passed away.

The 52-year-old Jacksonville woman had been arrested on multiple drug charges, including three felony possession counts.

