Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
water
UPDATE: North Carolina political strategist killed in boating accident
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

Latest News

Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas
Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went...
Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
FILE - Pauline Bauer, right, speaks with customers from left, Ron Stevenson, 68, of Jamestown,...
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal