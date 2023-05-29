Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Showers Stick Around

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Upper-level low has parked itself over the Mid-Atlantic keeping the forecast consistent over the next few days. Warm, humid, and cloudy weather sticks around with maybe a little more sunshine each day. Spotty showers linger all day every day even with chances a little bit higher each afternoon and evening. These won’t be big rainmakers as most won’t see over a quarter of an inch in the next few days. Some could stay completely dry!

By Friday, rain chances become isolated but still can’t rule out a few showers into the weekend. The more sunshine you see, the better chance for 80s to return. A brief round of lower humidity is possible late in the weekend but confidence in anything is pretty low as high and another low-pressure system battle it out.

Still no 90s in the forecast! With no 90s expected before June 2nd, it’ll be the latest first 90-degree day since 2005!

