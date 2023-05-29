Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Showers Stick Around

Daily Showers and Downpours Possible Through the End of the Week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Upper-level low has parked itself over the Mid-Atlantic keeping the forecast consistent over the next few days. Warm, humid, and cloudy weather sticks around with maybe a little more sunshine each day. Spotty showers linger all day every day even with chances a little bit higher each afternoon and evening. These won’t be big rainmakers as most won’t see over a quarter of an inch in the next few days. Some could stay completely dry!

By Friday, rain chances become isolated but still can’t rule out a few showers into the weekend. The more sunshine you see, the better chance for 80s to return. A brief round of lower humidity is possible late in the weekend but confidence in anything is pretty low as high and another low-pressure system battle it out.

Still no 90s in the forecast! With no 90s expected before June 2nd, it’ll be the latest first 90-degree day since 2005!

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder
Brennan Hill
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Storms & Strong Winds for parts of ENC
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

Latest News

Martin County Memorial Day ceremony shares important message.
An Eastern Carolina Veteran shares important message at Memorial day event
Parker is a brain cancer survivor who was treated at Maynard Children's Hospital. He is a...
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Parker Joyner
WITN continues teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network
WITN hosts 38th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
POLICE: Lenoir County paramedic caught in crossfire as shooter fired at another vehicle