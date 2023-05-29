Advertise With Us
Second arrest made surrounding stray gunfire that hit woman in Washington

Jevon Hagins
Jevon Hagins(Washington Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made a second arrest surrounding stray gunfire that sent a woman to the hospital last week in one Eastern Carolina city.

Washington police said that Jevon Hagins, 23, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.

The gunfire erupted last Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at a park on John Small Avenue and East Fifth Street.

Police said there was a disagreement during a basketball game between groups and that shots were fired.

A woman was hit in the leg by the gunfire several blocks away at Festival Park, according to police.

Hagins is being held under a $3,000,000 secured bond.

Xavier Marsh, 23, was charged by police last week with drug and weapon charges surrounding the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

