Store manager killed in Goldsboro armed robbery was Air Force veteran

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Air Force veteran was killed during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar here in the east over the weekend.

That’s according to WRAL, who reports that store manager Alexander Thomas was behind the register at the 1403 Wayne Memorial Drive location in Goldsboro when a robbery suspect shot him Sunday afternoon.

The 46-year-old, who is an Air Force veteran, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care where he died.

Goldsboro police said that Yiheim Fryar, 20, and Aaron Coppedge, 24, were both arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder.

Both are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

