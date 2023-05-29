Advertise With Us
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after an employee was shot and killed during a robbery at a Family Dollar.

Goldsboro Police say that Sunday afternoon around 3:15 P.M. officers got a call about an armed robbery and a shooting at the Family Dollar at 1403 Wayne Memorial Drive.

Police say that they were told that two men came into the store and shot Alexander Thomas, an employee, who later died from a gunshot wound to the chest at UNC Health Wayne.

Officers say the two men ran after the robbery but were later found and arrested.

Police say they charged Yiheim Quishown Fryar, 20, and Aaron Coppedge, 24, with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder.

Goldsboro Police say that both men were taken before a Wayne County Magistrate and left at the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.

