POLICE: Man arrested for attempted murder of Lenoir County paramedic

Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man Monday after a paramedic was shot while attending a call Sunday night.

The Kinston Police Department arrested Brennan Dijuon on Monday and charged him with crimes related to the shooting of a Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic at a call on Marilyn Drive around 6:00 P.M.

The county says while trying to get a patient in the ambulance, a vehicle slammed into the front of the ambulance and the suspect came out of the vehicle, firing a gun. The paramedic was shot in “the upper torso and arm area,” according to police.

The 23-year-old has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an emergency person.

Officials say that the paramedic, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Dijuon is in the Lenior County jail under a secured bond.

We’re told that case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

