Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Parker Joyner

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Parker Joyner is just one of the many children who’ve been treated at the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Our Jacyn Abbott had the opportunity to sit down with him and his family about his long road to recovery.

After Kevin Joyner beat colon cancer in 2015, the Joyner family thought they were through a low in life. However, God would test their faith again, this time shocking them with news surrounding their youngest son, Parker.

“February the 21st, we did the CT and they done told us it was a tumor,” said Parker’s father, Kevin Joyner.

Monday, February 21, 2022, another set of scans turned the Joyner family’s lives upside down.

“I lost it. I don’t remember much after that because I went into ‘Are you serious mode?’ I remember the nurse coming in and praying with us and she said you need to get to the children’s hospital now,” said Parker’s mother, Renee Joyner.

Still in shock, they arrived at Maynard Children’s Hospital and Parker immediately was taken back for more testing and scans.

“When we got into the children’s hospital ER, it was just like “Clap clap clap” ya know, no stopping. Everyone’s like it’s going to be okay. We went in and had an MRI which took 3 hours,” said Renee.

For three hours she and her husband questioned how headaches thought to be caused by allergies and a stomach bug brought them to discover their son had a grade four brain tumor called a Medulloblastoma.

“Which is in the cerebellum of the brain, and the reason why he was throwing up was because the tumor had gotten so big that it had blocked the spinal fluid from being able to drain so it was collecting in his brain and making him throw up,” said Renee.

The tumor affected muscle coordination, balance, and movement, not only throwing his health into question but his ability to participate in the sport he loves, baseball.

“Of course, when you hear something like that uh the first thing you think of is the worst. Is Parker going to be with us? Is this it? And why? And at so young?” said Kevin.

The Joyners were warned that Parker, with his diagnosis, might not recognize them after surgery, which was immediately scheduled for two days later.

“That’s what they told us, so that’s what we expect. But when he got out of surgery, we walked to recovery, the first thing he did was look at his mama, and say, ‘I love you, and ask for a piece of ice,’” said Kevin.

“I lost it. Lost it. Then he sat up, we gave him an ice cube and then he threw up, but I just lost it,” said Renee.

But the fight was far from over. Parker had to begin chemo on top of losing his ability to walk and overcoming extreme weakness on his left side. For four months, Parker went through radiation that attacks the cancerous cells rather than all the cells in the area.

“We are heavy faith people. We had a lot of prayers behind us. We knew that, we felt that,” said Kevin.

His physician’s connections moved the Joyners to Tennessee to receive radiation treatment from a children’s hospital there that’s not available in North Carolina. Upon his return to the east, he continued radiation, therapies, and seeing his doctors regularly.

And finally in April, “He got his port taken out which signifies the end of his treatment,” said Renee. “So, the only thing left for Parker is for him to regain what he lost during surgery. He is cancer free. Which is the best part.”

Paker has been attending school three days a week, traveling to Maynard’s Children’s Hospital twice a week for therapy, and practicing his baseball basics.

“When these telethons and radiothons came on, I was the guilty person. Because before this, I had never given. I had never given to anything, any children’s donations to a hospital but after this, it changed my whole outlook, and I will definitely will be giving from now on,” said Kevin.

“What is the future that you do see for Parker?” said Abbott.

“I see Parker getting back to the way he was,” said Kevin. “Paker was an awesome baseball player and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to get on that baseball field again.”

Parker will continue scans every three months, see his doctors every six weeks for the next three years as well as therapies, ll in valiant efforts to return to health and back to the diamond.

We’ll continue to profile more miracle stories ahead of this weekend’s CMN Telethon on WITN. We hope you will join us and call in your pledge to 1-800-673-5437.

