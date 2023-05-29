Advertise With Us
Onslow County motorcycle ride remembers fallen soldiers

Rolling Thunder ride in Onslow County.
Rolling Thunder ride in Onslow County.(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As Memorial Day approaches, groups across the nation are holding events to remember veterans who have lost their lives, with one taking place here in the East.

“I mean, I was 10. I never got to ask my dad for advice. I never got to let him see my kids grow up. He was never able to be there, and the emotion is still raw to this day,” said attendee Cynthia Baucom.

Baucom lost her dad at the age of ten, and to this day, he is still missing in action 54 years later.

“He was in an airboat, and that’s why he went missing. It was because the flood waters over there were so bad in Vietnam,” said Baucom.

Stories like this are why motorcycle rides across the country are taking place Sunday, including the one in Onslow County.

“We wanna make sure that everybody understands that memorial day weekend is not for cooking hotdogs and having a party. This is to remember the fallen, and we remember those who never made it back home,” said Paul Levesque, the rolling thunder state liaison

The North Carolina chapter of Rolling Thunder hosted the Ride for Freedom with 39 motorcycles that rode through Onslow County.

“To raise awareness, don’t forget those who’ve gone before us, don’t forget those who have lost their lives and who fought, gave up their lives, gave up their limbs for your freedom,” said attendee Debra Dancho.

This ride was donations only since their main mission was to raise awareness. According to the nc rolling Thunder liaison, there are still 38 missing in action from north carolina that have fought in Vietnam.

