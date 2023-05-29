One dead after three people thrown from boat near Shackleford Banks

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead following a boating mishap near Shackleford Banks.

The National Park Service said that three people were on a rented boat around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when it took a wave that threw them into the water.

Officials said the three people were able to get to Shackleford Banks but that a man in his mid-forties collapsed around the wave line. The two other passengers were unable to move the victim but that they started CPR and called 911 around 4:47 p.m.

National Park Service rangers were able to get to the three people in 15 minutes. An AED was used on the victim while they waited for paramedics with Harkers Island Fire Department and Beaufort Fire Department to arrive.

CPR was conducted for an hour but the victim did not make it.

The park service said that there were 7-to-9-foot swells at the time of the accident.

The U.S. Coast Guard and N.C. Wildlife are leading the accident investigation.

